Offers telehealth
Dr. Eli Farhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Farhi works at
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 710-8266Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Amazing! I could not recommend him more, he has a wonderful bedside manner and you can tell he genuinely cares about the well being of his patients and their families. Dr. Farhi and the whole team at Gates are incredible!
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
