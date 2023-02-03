Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Resurgens PC1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Finkelstein has treated me for severe back pain using ablation. I was very pleased with his technique and the team that he works with . He knows what he’s doing.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Rutgers University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
