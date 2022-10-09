Dr. Eli Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent cardiologist, excellent bedside manners, very assertive on his treatment… being suffering very high blood pressure for over 23 years and he finally got it controlled! Cannot be happier. Last but not least Dr. Friedman is such a great listener and he takes his time in any explanations. Very generous on his time. Im glad to say i am in the best hands!
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
