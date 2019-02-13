Dr. Eli Gang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Gang, MD
Dr. Eli Gang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Medical Group of Southern California414 N Camden Dr Ste 1100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-3400
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Have been seeing Dr Gang for nearly 5 years for a chronic A fib problem. I am very impressed with him. He spends enough time to diagnose, explain options and answer questions. Last year he performed an ablation which was mostly successful and then an electo conversion which, so far, has solved the problem. The office staff has always been kind and courteous. His nurse and assistant are the best. Always a good experience! I happily travel 110 miles one way to see him, I think that much of him.
About Dr. Eli Gang, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861464166
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.