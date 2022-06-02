Overview of Dr. Eli Groppo, MD

Dr. Eli Groppo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Groppo works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.