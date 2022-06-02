Dr. Eli Groppo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groppo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Groppo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eli Groppo, MD
Dr. Eli Groppo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Groppo's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 180, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-8830
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 700, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 736-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. His explanations are the clearest I’ve ever had. He is patience is beyond belief. Never any rush. One of the finest doctors/surgeons I’ve ever met. I would highly recommend Dr. Groppo everyone.
About Dr. Eli Groppo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245402338
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groppo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groppo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groppo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groppo has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groppo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Groppo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groppo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groppo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groppo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.