Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD
Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Grunstein works at
Dr. Grunstein's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grunstein?
Really good experience
About Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1295871879
Education & Certifications
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunstein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunstein works at
Dr. Grunstein has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.