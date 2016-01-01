Overview of Dr. Eli Hallal, MD

Dr. Eli Hallal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with St Elizabeth Med Center



Dr. Hallal works at MDVIP - New Albany, Indiana in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.