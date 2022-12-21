Dr. Eli Hendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eli Hendel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Eli E. Hendel, MD1500 S Central Ave Ste 117, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 500-9545
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Internal Medicine
45 years of experience
English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- State University Of New York-Downstate Medical Center
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendel works at
Dr. Hendel speaks Armenian and Spanish.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.