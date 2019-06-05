Dr. Eli Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Howell, MD
Overview of Dr. Eli Howell, MD
Dr. Eli Howell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical Center - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell's Office Locations
-
1
Howell Plastic Surgery971 Lakeland Dr Ste 225, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 308-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best!!!
About Dr. Eli Howell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - University of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - M.D.
- Tulane University - BS Biology
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
