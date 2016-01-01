Overview of Dr. Eli Hurowitz, MD

Dr. Eli Hurowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Hurowitz works at Eli Hurowitz, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.