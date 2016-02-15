See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD

Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Coll Med|Dwnst Med Ctr|Maimonides Hosp

Dr. Marcovici works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Marcovici's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    1090 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2016
    Recently, I had cataract surgery by Dr. Marcovici, the kindest medical provider I've ever had. Five of my friends recommended him to me. The staff at Mt. Sinai Eye & Ear, the staff in his office, and everyone in his waiting room respects him and applauds his work. He is modest and quiet, so I asked all of those that I had contact with and was told that he is committed to meeting his patient's needs. Gratefully, I experienced how he goes out of his way to allay fears with care.
    Barbara O'F in New York, NY — Feb 15, 2016
    About Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770594376
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med|Dwnst Med Ctr|Maimonides Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcovici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcovici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcovici works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marcovici’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcovici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcovici.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcovici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcovici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

