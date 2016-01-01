Dr. Eli Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Michaels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Uropartners LLC136 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 823-3185
Popular Creek Surgery Center1585 Barrington Rd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 823-3185
Northwest Suburban Urology Associates Sc800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 303, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 593-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.