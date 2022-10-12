Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reshef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Reshef, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Locations
David A Kallenberger MD3433 NW 56th St Ste 210B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 395-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Reshef has been great. He gives me all of his attention when I am telling what is going on with me and always guides me in the right direction to maintain good health and ideas on how to make my life a better one following his orders and friendship. Very highly respect his endeavors to keep me on the right track to living a healthy, wholesome aging life. Great doctor!!! Oh and staff too!
About Dr. Eli Reshef, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1982655577
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reshef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reshef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reshef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reshef has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reshef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reshef speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reshef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reshef.
