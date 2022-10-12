Overview

Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital.



Dr. Reshef works at David A Kallenberger MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.