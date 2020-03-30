See All Dermatologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Eli Saleeby, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eli Saleeby, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Saleeby works at Coral Springs Skin Institute in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin and Cancer Associates Llp
    1460 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-7552

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Guardian
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 30, 2020
    I've had three moh's surgeries with Dr. Saleeby. He has a great bedside manner. He always answers any questions you have in a clear way. He is a very skilled and through surgeon with an easy going personality.
    Diana — Mar 30, 2020
    About Dr. Eli Saleeby, MD

    Dermatology
    42 years of experience
    English
    1356392294
    Education & Certifications

    University WI
    Henry Ford Hospital
    Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Dermatology
