Dr. Eli Serur, MD

Dr. Eli Serur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Bayley Seton Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Serur works at Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colpopexy, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

