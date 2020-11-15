See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Eli Swanson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eli Swanson, MD

Dr. Eli Swanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Swanson works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maricopa Integrated Health System
    2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-5011
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Phoenix
    2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-5895
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Yuma Cancer Center
    2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 3, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 336-7846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Ankle Fracture
Broken Arm
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2020
    In September of 2019 I was in a car accident that shattered my kneecap into several pieces. I feel very fortunate that Dr Swanson was the Ortho on call for emergency surgeries that day. He explained what happened and how he planned on repairing it, and gave me a conservatively realistic idea of what to expect long term. Throughout the last year, his work has proven to be excellent. Recently he went back in and removed all the hardware from my knee, and my knee is strong and stable. I was able to run a 5k race 13 months after the original injury, thanks to his work. He is a great communicator, and will listen to all your questions and will not leave until you understand his answers. All of his colleagues, whether they are OR nurses or fellow Surgeons speak very highly of his commitment to quality and his skill in very difficult cases, like mine. I would recommend Dr Swanson to anyone needing Orthopedic Surgery.
    About Dr. Eli Swanson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902097587
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Residency
    • Harbor / UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

