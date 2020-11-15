Dr. Eli Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Eli Swanson, MD
Dr. Eli Swanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5895MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Yuma Cancer Center2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 3, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In September of 2019 I was in a car accident that shattered my kneecap into several pieces. I feel very fortunate that Dr Swanson was the Ortho on call for emergency surgeries that day. He explained what happened and how he planned on repairing it, and gave me a conservatively realistic idea of what to expect long term. Throughout the last year, his work has proven to be excellent. Recently he went back in and removed all the hardware from my knee, and my knee is strong and stable. I was able to run a 5k race 13 months after the original injury, thanks to his work. He is a great communicator, and will listen to all your questions and will not leave until you understand his answers. All of his colleagues, whether they are OR nurses or fellow Surgeons speak very highly of his commitment to quality and his skill in very difficult cases, like mine. I would recommend Dr Swanson to anyone needing Orthopedic Surgery.
About Dr. Eli Swanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902097587
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Harbor / UCLA
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swanson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.