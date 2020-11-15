Overview of Dr. Eli Swanson, MD

Dr. Eli Swanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Swanson works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.