Overview of Dr. Eli Ziv, MD

Dr. Eli Ziv, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UC-Irvine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ziv works at Lesin, Balfour and Ziv in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.