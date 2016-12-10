See All Hand Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Eli Ziv, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eli Ziv, MD

Dr. Eli Ziv, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UC-Irvine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Ziv works at Lesin, Balfour and Ziv in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziv's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lesin, Balfour, and Ziv, A Professional Medical Corporation
    14624 Sherman Way Ste 303, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 902-2800
  2. 2
    Lesin, Balfour and Ziv
    23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E30, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-8163
  3. 3
    Eli Ziv
    4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 217, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Lesin, Balfour and Ziv
    110 Jensen Ct Ste 2A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 660-1650
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  Bursitis
  Fracture
  Gout
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2016
    Dr. Ziv is a very kind and caring doctor. He took time to explain to me in details about my hand problems and potential solutions. I highly recommend him for hand related issues.
    HM in Northridge, CA — Dec 10, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Eli Ziv, MD
    About Dr. Eli Ziv, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083617666
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
    • USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
    • UC-Irvine
    • UCLA
    • Hand Surgery
