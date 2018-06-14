Dr. Elia Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elia Abboud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Georgia Heart Institute LLC - Gainesville200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
Athens Heart Center2005 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 208-9700
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I was recommended to Dr Abboud after having a hypertensive crisis requiring hospitalization. I had no idea how to select a cardiologist in a new town. Dr Abboud is extremely efficient; went over med history and tests thoroughly and listened to my concerns about my heart and hypertension. He was not in a hurry to run me out of the treatment room within 15 minutes. His concerns were for me and my health. I trust his expertise. Excellent bedside manner--the best by far.
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
