Dr. Elia Abboud, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elia Abboud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Abboud works at Georgia Heart Institute in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Heart Institute LLC - Gainesville
    200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-2020
  2. 2
    Athens Heart Center
    2005 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 208-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Syncope
  View other providers who treat Angina
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2018
    I was recommended to Dr Abboud after having a hypertensive crisis requiring hospitalization. I had no idea how to select a cardiologist in a new town. Dr Abboud is extremely efficient; went over med history and tests thoroughly and listened to my concerns about my heart and hypertension. He was not in a hurry to run me out of the treatment room within 15 minutes. His concerns were for me and my health. I trust his expertise. Excellent bedside manner--the best by far.
    M.L. Young in Gainesville, GA — Jun 14, 2018
    About Dr. Elia Abboud, MD

    Cardiology
    37 years of experience
    English, Arabic and French
    1861443657
    Education & Certifications

    Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
    American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    American University of Beirut
