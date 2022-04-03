Overview of Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD

Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Saadeh works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.