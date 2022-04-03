Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD
Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Saadeh works at
Dr. Saadeh's Office Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock1499 E Old Settlers Blvd Ste B, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 503-5209
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 894-9897
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saadeh?
He is very funny but he knows what his is talking about.
About Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1760446702
Education & Certifications
- Maine Medical Center - Portland, ME
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center College of Medicine - Temple, TX
- Baylor Scott &amp; White Medical Center - Temple, TX
- The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
