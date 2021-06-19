Overview

Dr. Eliahou Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Cohen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Sur. in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.