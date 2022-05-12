Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Schenk works at
Locations
-
1
Armineh Tavitian MD Inc1500 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 956-8582
-
2
Glendale Office222 W Eulalia St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 291-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schenk?
I have been under the care of Dr Berger for 9 years. It's rare that a doctor will go that extra mile to ensure that you receive the best up-to-date technology used to treat your disease, not your symptoms. My opinion if you're seeking a doctor that adheres to the Hippocratic oath as their mantra, you need not seek any further than Dr Eliana Berger, endocrinologist.
About Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790975886
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med Tx
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schenk works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.