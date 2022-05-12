See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Schenk works at Armineh Tavitian MD Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Armineh Tavitian MD Inc
    1500 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 956-8582
  2. 2
    Glendale Office
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 291-4010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Obesity
Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    About Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790975886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med Tx
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliana Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schenk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schenk works at Armineh Tavitian MD Inc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schenk’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

