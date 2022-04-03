Dr. Elianet Diaz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elianet Diaz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Elianet Diaz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental Care at West Bird11467 SW 40th St # 170, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 340-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz is very knowledgeable and very friendly. I feel very comfortable with her since my very first visit.
About Dr. Elianet Diaz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1033631932
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
