Dr. Elias Abboud, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elias Abboud, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Liege Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Abboud works at Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology
    261 Old York Rd Ste 325, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    ash — Aug 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elias Abboud, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1003815374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Universite de Liege Faculte de Medecine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abboud works at Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Abboud’s profile.

    Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

