Dr. Abou-Zeid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Abou-Zeid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elias Abou-Zeid, MD
Dr. Elias Abou-Zeid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Abou-Zeid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abou-Zeid's Office Locations
-
1
Cumberland Specialty Group, LLC49 Cleveland St Ste 230, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 787-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abou-Zeid?
One of the most be Doctors I have been to. Was very concerned and helped me in minimizing my migraines.
About Dr. Elias Abou-Zeid, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1659572873
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abou-Zeid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abou-Zeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abou-Zeid works at
Dr. Abou-Zeid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abou-Zeid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Abou-Zeid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou-Zeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou-Zeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou-Zeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.