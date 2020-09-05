Overview

Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Bonaros Jr works at Cardiovascular Consultants in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.