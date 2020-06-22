Overview

Dr. Elias Dalloul, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Dalloul works at Providence Medical Group CARProvidence Medical Group in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.