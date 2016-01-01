Overview of Dr. Elias Fakhoury, DO

Dr. Elias Fakhoury, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Fakhoury works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.