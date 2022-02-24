Dr. Elias Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Fanous, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Fanous, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with Lsu New Orleans / Ochsner

Locations
-
1
Elias I Fanous Jr MD PA921 Shiloh Rd Ste C300, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 526-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Fanous is excellent. He is knowledgeable, professional, and listens to his patients. If I have additional gastric issues, I will be back to see him.
About Dr. Elias Fanous, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1760478689
Education & Certifications
- Lsu New Orleans / Ochsner
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Scott & White Hosp-Texas A&M U
- Abilene Christian University (Acu)
Frequently Asked Questions

