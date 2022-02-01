Dr. Elias Ghandour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghandour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Ghandour, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Ghandour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Ghandour works at
Locations
Matthew P. Soape, M.D.3814 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1011
Northstar Surgical Center4640 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 795-4500
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 795-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghandour helped me through bile duct disease, which culminated into a liver transplant. He treated my disease with the utmost care and referred me appropriately to transplant specialist. I highly recommend him for any gastro/hepatic issues. He’s very caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Elias Ghandour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- TTU
- Fac Med U del Valle, Cali
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghandour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghandour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghandour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghandour has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghandour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghandour speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghandour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghandour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghandour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghandour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.