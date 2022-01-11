Overview of Dr. Elias Halpert, MD

Dr. Elias Halpert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Halpert works at West Broward Rheumatology Associates in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.