Dr. Elias Halpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Halpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elias Halpert, MD
Dr. Elias Halpert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Halpert works at
Dr. Halpert's Office Locations
-
1
West Broward Rheumatology Associates Inc.7431 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpert?
A very friendly and attentive doctor who enjoys his work
About Dr. Elias Halpert, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1770572968
Education & Certifications
- UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpert works at
Dr. Halpert has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halpert speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.