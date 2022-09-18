Dr. Elias Hyams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Hyams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elias Hyams, MD
Dr. Elias Hyams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Hyams' Office Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 274-4720
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd Fl 1, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (212) 305-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Hyams and his minimally invasive surgery team performed a "Green Light" laser procedure on me to free up my urethra from being constricted by my lage prostate (BPH). They are the very best in terms of skill, expertise, communication with me, efficient, caring and I could go on and on. The procedure was successful, my urinary problems are no more, and I highly recommend Dr. Hyams. Jan Whitford 17 Sep. 2022
About Dr. Elias Hyams, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609047307
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Urology
Dr. Hyams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyams accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyams has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.