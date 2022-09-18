See All Urologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Elias Hyams, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Providence, RI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elias Hyams, MD

Dr. Elias Hyams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Hyams works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hyams' Office Locations

    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 274-4720
    ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd Fl 1, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-0114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2022
    A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Hyams and his minimally invasive surgery team performed a "Green Light" laser procedure on me to free up my urethra from being constricted by my lage prostate (BPH). They are the very best in terms of skill, expertise, communication with me, efficient, caring and I could go on and on. The procedure was successful, my urinary problems are no more, and I highly recommend Dr. Hyams. Jan Whitford 17 Sep. 2022
    — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Elias Hyams, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609047307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Hyams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyams has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyams.

