Dr. Elias Iliadis, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Iliadis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste 201, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elias Iliadis, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center|University of Michigan
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iliadis has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iliadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iliadis speaks Greek and Spanish.
