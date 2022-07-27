Overview of Dr. Elias Kanaan, MD

Dr. Elias Kanaan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University Medical School|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kanaan works at Dr Elias Kanaan & Dr Mouna Bacha in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.