Dr. Elias Kassab, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elias Kassab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Garden City Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Kassab works at
Dearborn Cardiology5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 724-9000
Dearborn Cardiology1360 Porter St Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 724-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Garden City Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
He’s incredible, he loves people, his patients become his family, He saved my wife’s life four times in two years and my daughter and my son, I trust everybody I love with this man, if you have to wait believe me he is worth the wait
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1922076835
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Wayne St University
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Internal Medicine
