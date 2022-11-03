Overview of Dr. Elias Kolettis, DO

Dr. Elias Kolettis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kolettis works at Elias Kolettis, DO in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.