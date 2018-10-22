Overview of Dr. Elias Mamberg, MD

Dr. Elias Mamberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Mamberg works at ELIAS MAMBERG, MD in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.