Dr. Elias Mamberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Elias Mambergmd PA1301 N Harrison St Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Mamberg since he delivered my son 35 years ago. He is really caring and considerate. The wait times can be a little long and the waiting rooms needs a remodel. The staff is really nice and parking is pretty easy out front.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Wilmington Med Ctr
- Moncton Hosp
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- New York University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mamberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamberg has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mamberg speaks German and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamberg.
