Overview of Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD

Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mavrofrides works at Florida Retina Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Mount Dora, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.