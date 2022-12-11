Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavrofrides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD
Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mavrofrides' Office Locations
1
Florida Retina Institute95 COLUMBIA ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 849-9621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Florida Retina Institute790 S US Highway, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-9944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Florida Retina Institute1025 PRIMERA BLVD, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Eye Specialists of Florida PA4880 N Highway 19A Ste 100, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 357-1203
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
9 years ago I was losing my vision and was diagnosed with epiretinal membrane. I am very grateful to dr Mavrofrides, who performed the procedure, after which my corrected vision became 20/20. As a physician, I admire his clinical expertise, surgical skills and bedside manners. 9 years later my vision is still very good. You cannot find a better retina surgeon than dr Mavrofrides. Tad Nowicki, MD
About Dr. Elias Mavrofrides, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Baylor Col of Med
- Baylor Coll Med
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
