Overview of Dr. Elias Nemeh, MD

Dr. Elias Nemeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Peoples College Of Medical Sciences Research Centre, Barkut-Ul-Lah Uni and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Nemeh works at ATHENA WOMENS MEDICAL CENTER in Blackwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.