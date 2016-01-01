Dr. Elias Paikal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paikal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Paikal, MD
Overview of Dr. Elias Paikal, MD
Dr. Elias Paikal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Paikal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paikal's Office Locations
-
1
Syamak Yamini Dpm Professional Corp.1700 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 234-6640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paikal?
About Dr. Elias Paikal, MD
- Nephrology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1578594776
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Va Hosp
- Coney Island Hosp
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Ctr
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paikal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paikal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paikal works at
Dr. Paikal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paikal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paikal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paikal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.