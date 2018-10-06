Dr. Elias Purow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Purow, MD
Dr. Elias Purow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Victory Medical Services Pllc2285 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 761-9619
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
I have been going to Dr Purow for more than 10 years. He is professional, articulate and helped me recover quickly. His staff is very professional and well organization. I highly recognize him.
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Purow works at
