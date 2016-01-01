Overview of Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Watsonville Chiropractic Inc. in Watsonville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.