Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Watsonville Chiropractic Inc.10 W 5th St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 722-4016
-
2
Watsonville Community Hospital75 Nielson St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 722-4016
Hospital Affiliations
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
About Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730295395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.