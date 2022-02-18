Dr. Elias Sabbagha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Sabbagha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Comprehensive Womens Healthcare680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1424, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 482-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Sabbagha is my daughters dr. He is one of the most amazing physicians I have ever come across. I am extremely picky because my husband is a double boarded MD. Doctors like Dr Sabbagha rarely exist anymore. He is honest , compassionate, great diagnostician, and REALLY CARES. He is just an amazing human being & my daughter is blessed to have him as her dr.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
