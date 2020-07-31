See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Elias Saikali, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elias Saikali, MD

Dr. Elias Saikali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Saikali works at North Florida Medical Associates Inc in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saikali's Office Locations

    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    4131 University Blvd S Ste 8, Jacksonville, FL 32216 (904) 733-3992
    North Florida Medical Associates Inc
    2105 Park St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204 (904) 389-1101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Saikali for over four years and with North Florida medical for more than 30 years. Dr Saikali is a empathetic physician that takes the time to listen to my medical concerns. He’s kind, respectful and knowledgeable. I would recommend Dr.Saikali. Victoria Allen
    About Dr. Elias Saikali, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1790774123
    Education & Certifications

    • Jacksonville Health
    • Capital Health System-Fuld Campus
    • Capital Health System-Fuld Campus
    • St Georges U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Saikali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saikali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saikali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saikali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saikali works at North Florida Medical Associates Inc in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saikali’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saikali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saikali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saikali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saikali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

