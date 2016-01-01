Overview of Dr. Elias Sasson, MD

Dr. Elias Sasson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sasson works at West Park Pediatrics in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Ocean, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.