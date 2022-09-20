Dr. Elias Skaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Skaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Skaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Skaf works at
Locations
Port Huron Heart Center1222 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (989) 479-3201
Prime Healthcare Services-port Huron LLC2601 Electric Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
Mclaren Port Huron Hospital1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Harbor Beach Community Hospital210 S 1st St, Harbor Beach, MI 48441 Directions (989) 479-5024
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Skaf for over five years. In my opinion, he is very experienced, friendly and caring. He listens well and explains well. Excellent follow-up. Normal wait times (7 - 10 minutes).
About Dr. Elias Skaf, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235332917
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaf works at
Dr. Skaf has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.