Dr. Stratigouleas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Stratigouleas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elias Stratigouleas, MD
Dr. Elias Stratigouleas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Stratigouleas works at
Dr. Stratigouleas' Office Locations
Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-1272
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
Tucson Ent. Associates PC1358 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 575-1272
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S is excellent. Explains his views and offers solutions. I've seen a bevy of doctors these past six months for vertigo, tinnitus, sudden hearing loss. He will do his own testing and conclusions. It took a while to get in to see him, but worth it. Finally have a doctor I feel I can trust, who is informed and cares. Thank you, Dr. S.
About Dr. Elias Stratigouleas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1043268741
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
