Overview

Dr. Elias Tarakji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Tarakji works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.