Dr. Elias Tarakji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarakji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Tarakji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Tarakji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Tarakji works at
Locations
-
1
Arcadia Office488 E Santa Clara St Ste 203, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 359-3330
-
2
Glendora Office552 W Foothill Blvd Ste 200, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-2490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Valley Gastroenterology415 W Carroll Ave Ste 201, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 359-3330
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarakji?
Dt. Tarakji has been very helpful to me in diagnosing 2 different issues, including one that was misdiagnosed by 4 other doctors! He is very patient, listens to all concerns, and explains the issues clearly enough that my kids could have understood. I drove over an hour each way to see him, and if I absolutely would again. The drive is worth it for such a talented and understanding doctor.
About Dr. Elias Tarakji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467454835
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarakji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarakji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarakji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarakji works at
Dr. Tarakji has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarakji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarakji speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarakji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarakji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarakji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarakji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.