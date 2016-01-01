See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Elias Tzelepis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Elias Tzelepis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Tzelepis works at Suburban Endocrinology Dia Ctr in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tzelepis' Office Locations

    Suburban Endocrinology Dia Ctr
    2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 111, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 228-3200
    27750 W Il Route 22 Bldg 2, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-4829

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1013203173
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
