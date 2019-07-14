Dr. Elias Zias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Zias, MD
Overview of Dr. Elias Zias, MD
Dr. Elias Zias, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zias works at
Dr. Zias' Office Locations
-
1
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6514Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
New York Office1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9502
-
3
New York Office1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9502
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zias?
'He is a master at what he does. One of the best cardiologists/surgeons in NYU and maybe even New York. He saved my life with a 5-bypass surgery, and he made us feel so confident and safe that we walked in and out with a smile. But the best part of all is that beyond his profession, he is a good person inside too. Thank you Dr. Zias'
About Dr. Elias Zias, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104879832
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital|Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Med
- Wcmc-Ny Med Coll
- Wcmc-Ny Med Coll
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zias works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.