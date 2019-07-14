Overview of Dr. Elias Zias, MD

Dr. Elias Zias, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zias works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.