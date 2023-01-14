Overview

Dr. Eliazar Alvarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.